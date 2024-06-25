Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 2025 3-Star OL from Ohio
After spending most of the offseason trying to recover from losing many players to the transfer portal, as the summer carried on, Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have spent their time trying to build Michigan State’s future recruiting classes.
Smith and his coaching staff have had a jampacked June as they tried their best to get in front of as many prospects as possible through an on-campus camp and the many official visits held in June.
They have prioritized the team’s offensive and defensive lines while on the recruiting trail this offseason. Michigan State recently continued that trend by offering a scholarship to three-star offensive lineman Kuol Kuol. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Kuol recently announced the scholarship offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to 247Sports, Kuol Kuol is ranked as the 108th-best offensive tackle offensive tackle in 247Sports’ class of 2025 recruiting. According to 247Sports insider Allen Trieu, Kuol Kuol impressed Smith and his coaching staff enough during the team’s camp this summer to receive an offer.
According to 247Sports, Kuol has received a scholarship offer from nearly 20 schools, including a few Big Ten schools. Other schools include Boston College, Purdue, Iowa State, Marshall and Army. Kuol is a talented player and would be a massive addition to the Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class.
It needs significant help if Smith and his coaching staff hope to have a progressively better team in their second season in East Lansing and beyond.
Smith has been tasked with turning around Michigan State’s football program just as he did Oregon State’s while he was there. As he already knows, the quickest and most legitimate way of rebuilding a football program is through multiple successful recruiting classes, which Smith is attempting to do.
For Michigan State to have the kind of success it hopes for within the time frame it hopes for, it will be imperative for Smith and his coaching staff to continue to hit the recruiting trail hard, finish the deal and secure as many of the talented players they’re offering scholarships to as possible.
