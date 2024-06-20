Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 2025 Edge Rusher From Florida
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have continued to push through a busy June, during which the Spartans offered scholarships to players of various skill levels. After recently holding a camp for prospective players in East Lansing, Coach Smith has returned to the recruiting trail to try to add to the Spartans' 2025 recruiting class.
Corey Robinson reports 247Sports that the Spartans have offered a scholarship to edge rusher Kellen Wiley Jr. from Tampa, Florida. According to 247Sports, Wiley is an unranked linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class. If things go as Smith planned, the edge rusher will represent another player who was overlooked nationally by more notable schools with a high upside.
Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi envisions a specific type of player filling the edge rusher spot for Michigan State. At 6-foot-5, Wiley can play either the defensive end or the linebacker position, making him a valuable tool for Rossi moving forward. Based on his physical traits alone, Wiley is worth the scholarship offer for the Spartans.
Smith and the Spartans look forward to getting Wiley to campus on an official visit, which would likely help secure his commitment. While he is unranked, according to 247Sports, Wiley also has offers from other schools such as Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse and Toledo.
"I look forward to taking a visit soon and building my relationship with the rest of the staff,” Wiley said. “When schools like this reach out and let me know I caught their eye, it motivates me.”
As Michigan State looks to turn around the football program, Smith and his coaching staff must secure the best and highest-ranked talent possible if they hope to be competitive next season. However, Smith and the Spartans did a solid job this offseason in the transfer portal, which should help the Spartans talent-wise.
In theory, this should allow Smith to search even more for talented but relatively overlooked talent like Wiley. Smith and his coaching staff continue to try to fill the roster out with players who could one day develop into integral parts of the Spartans’ rebuild over the next few seasons.
