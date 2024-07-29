Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 2027 QB from Illinois
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State had a productive weekend at its annual Spartan Dawg Con event.
It is an event Michigan State’s football program has held this event since 2021, which allows multiple eras of Michigan State football players to gather together with Michigan State recruits in future recruiting classes. The event serves as a significant recruiting tool for Michigan State. However, it was even more critical for Coach Smith in his first offseason in East Lansing as he begins to gradually wind down the football program’s recruiting efforts this summer.
Coach Smith used Michigan State’s annual recruiting event in East Lansing. The event marks one of the last significant opportunities for Coach Smith and Michigan State to have quality time with recruits considering Michigan State as their school of choice.
Coach Smith had recruits of various talent levels attend the event, many of whom left with scholarship offers. That was the case for Mundelein, Illinois native Trae Taylor, who announced shortly after the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had received an offer from Coach Smith and Michigan State.
The quarterback has continued to gain interest from many schools nationwide but is currently unranked. According to 247Sports, Taylor is a quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class. However, although he is unranked, Taylor has received scholarship offers from multiple notable schools nationwide, proving how much upside the talented quarterback has. Considering he is in the 2027 recruiting class, he will likely become a ranked player sometime before reaching the collegiate football level.
According to 247Sports, Michigan State joins over 20 schools offering Taylor a scholarship. Taylor has received offers from notable programs nationwide, including Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Miami (FL), Minnesota, NC State, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, West Virginia, and Ole Miss.
Coach Smith wisely continues to plan for the future by recruiting talented players from across the country, regardless of how highly they may or may not be ranked or the recruiting class they may be in. Coach Smith shows his recruiting abilities every week. The scholarship offer to Taylor is yet another example.
