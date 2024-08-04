Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Committed 3-Star DE
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has officially offered defensive lineman Cal Thrush, who had already committed to the program.
College football programs nationwide could finally provide scholarship offers to players in the 2025 recruiting class at the start of August. Coach Smith wasted no time doing so, as he has already officially handed out multiple offers to committed players in Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class.
Thrush, a Columbus, Ohio native recently announced the official offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to 247Sports, Thrush is ranked as the 100th-best defensive lineman and the 48th-best player from Ohio in the 2025 recruiting class. Per the site's composite rankings, he is ranked as the 1,212th-best player in the country in the 2025 recruiting class.
Thrush committed to Michigan State in late June. He was Coach Smith and Michigan State’s 14th commit in the 2025 recruiting class and was one of multiple players to commit to Michigan State during a productive recruiting month in June. One that saw Michigan State nearly triple the amount of commits in the 2025 recruiting class than it entered June with. Thrush visited East Lansing in mid-June and committed to Michigan State shortly after. Including Michigan State,
Thrush held 16 offers. Among those that offered Thrush a scholarship were Army, Air Force, Cincinnati and Toledo.
After losing multiple defensive linemen to the transfer portal this offseason, Michigan State was able to add to the unit, but not with an equal amount of talent that was lost earlier this offseason. The addition of Thrush gives Michigan State another big body along the defensive line. While it is difficult to replace the type of talent Michigan State lost on the defensive line, it is possible to add enough depth to the unit to help make up for those players who are no longer there.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Thrush possesses the ideal frame for a defensive lineman. He will undoubtedly be one of the players Coach Smith and Defensive Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa plan to develop into a significant contributor to Michigan State’s defense in the future. They hope that Thrush will become a defensive lineman with the potential to reach the professional level over time.
