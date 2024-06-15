Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Defensive Lineman From Canada
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith continue to work through a busy month of June. It has been filled with many scholarship offers and Spartans recruits' official visits to East Lansing. As Coach Smith and his coaching staff focus on the season ahead, they keep an eye open for potential talent to add to the Spartans’ roster. After a slow start to the recruiting process,
Smith has done a solid job of getting in front of as many recruits in the upcoming recruiting classes as possible.
Smith and his coaching staff have offered scholarships to players nationwide of all talent levels. However, Smith has taken things a step further and ventured out of the United States with the Spartans’ most recent scholarship offer.
Michigan State recently offered edge rusher Emmanuel Nwaiwu a scholarship. Nwaiwu most recently attended Montreal Vanier College in Quebec.
The talented edge rusher took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday to announce the scholarship offer from Michigan State.
“After a great conversation with Defensive Coach [Legi Suiaunoa,] I’m extremely blessed to announce that I’ve received my 5th D1 offer from Michigan State University,” Nwaiwu said.
According to 247Sports, Nwaiwu is an unranked edge-rusher in the 2025 recruiting class. However, he has received offers from a handful of schools within the United States. Along with Michigan State Nwaiwu, Boston College, Boise State, Akron and Maine have offered the edge rusher a scholarship.
Nwaiwu is another player who fits the mold that Smith and his coaching staff have seemingly been on the search for since arriving in East Lansing. Smith has built the upcoming recruiting classes around talented but overlooked players on the recruiting trail. While the Spartans have offered scholarships and visits to athletes of various rankings, Smith has undoubtedly provided scholarship offers to more players who are between unranked and three-star athletes, with plans for him and his coaching staff to develop those players.
After overcoming the many obstacles thrown his way during his first offseason in East Lansing, Smith is betting on himself and his coaching staff to secure players from different backgrounds with various levels of talent. While the Spartans may not have many top recruits committing to the program, Smith’s measured approach to recruiting has the potential to benefit the Spartans long-term.
