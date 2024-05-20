Michigan State Offers Scholarship to In-State Prospect
As he looks to build on his most successful week on the recruiting trail, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans are securing a flurry of official visits from players nationwide. Coach Smith and his coaching staff are staying committed to their plan to focus most of their recruiting efforts around three-star athletes with the potential to develop into more.
Coach Smith has secured another official visit from a talented player on Michigan State’s wish list, Mykah Newton. The defensive lineman is one of the best in his recruiting class. He would likely quickly become a significant contributor to the Spartans’ defensive line, which saw multiple players enter the portal.
Newton would provide depth to a position group that desperately needs it and bolster Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting hall, which is currently one of the worst in the Big Ten. The Newberry, Florida native is one of the best edge rushers in the 2025 recruiting class. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he is the 71st-best edge rusher and the 962nd-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
Newton would instantly bolster a budding Spartans’ defensive line.
The three-star defensive lineman recently announced Michigan State’s scholarship offer on X, formerly known as Twitter. His official visit to Michigan State has been set for May 31. More than 10 schools have offered Newton a scholarship. According to 247Sports, Georgia Tech, UCF, NC State, Florida Atlantic, and Tulane, amongst others, have also offered the talented defensive lineman a scholarship.
Coach Smith and the Spartans are trying to compensate for lost time on the recruiting trail. While they may never fully catch up to the rest of the schools in the conference for this year’s recruiting class, in his first season of an agreed-upon rebuild, Coach Smith understood it would take time.
Although rebuilds have always taken time, the new rules on the recruiting trail, Name, Image and Likeness deals and the transfer portal have made it possible to shorten how long it takes to create a turnaround for a college football program. It will be up to Coach Smith and his coaching staff to fully utilize the best means possible to bring the best talent possible to East Lansing.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.