Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Talented ATH from Florida
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has continued his late summer recruiting push, expressing interest in many talented players nationwide.
As the summer progressed, Coach Smith did a solid job of finding talent to help build the foundation for Michigan State’s resurgence over the next few seasons. Coach Smith has remained consistent on the recruiting trail this offseason. He has found players with various talent levels that could help turn things around for Michigan State’s football program.
After nearly completing Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class, Coach Smith has begun focusing his recruiting efforts on the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes. While he has prioritized Midwest natives on the recruiting trail, Coach Smith recently offered a scholarship to a talented player from Florida who is unranked but still garnering attention from a few notable football programs nationwide.
Devonte Anderson is an unranked athlete in the 2026 recruiting class who has begun receiving more scholarship offers and will likely continue doing so over time. The Winter Garden, Fla. native recently announced his scholarship offer from Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter. Although Anderson was not reported to have attended Michigan State’s annual Spartan Dawg Con, he is still a prized target for Coach Smith and Michigan State, as he received his offer shortly before the event.
According to 247Sports, although Anderson can play multiple positions, Michigan State’s Defensive Backs Coach, Blue Adams, sees the 6-foot-1, 180-pound high school junior as a safety on the collegiate level. Coach Smith has shown interest in many unranked players and players with low rankings as he tries to build out Michigan State’s roster. Anderson would be another unranked player Coach Smith and his coaching staff plan to develop into a contributor for Michigan State in the future.
Anderson is not currently ranked but already has nearly ten scholarship offers from schools nationwide, including Michigan State. Anderson has also received offers from Colorado, Minnesota, Florida, Kansas, UMass and Western Michigan. Anderson is expected to garner even more interest nationally over the next few months.
Still, Michigan State would give him arguably the best chance of success of the schools he has received offers from.
