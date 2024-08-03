Michigan State Officially Offers 3-Star CB Commit
Coach Jonathan Smith has started to put some finishing touches on Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class.
He has officially offered scholarships to multiple players in the 2025 recruiting class who have already committed to Michigan State. Coach Smith recently officially offered a scholarship to three-star cornerback Aydan West,
The talented cornerback is 6 feet tall and nearly 185 pounds. He is expected to be a solid addition to Michigan State’s defense.
West verbally committed to Michigan State in late June, a few days after visiting East Lansing. However, college football programs were only recently allowed to offer scholarships to players in the 2025 recruiting class officially. West recently announced his scholarship offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, West is ranked as the 93rd-best cornerback and 31st-best player from Maryland in the 2025 recruiting class. He is also listed as the 1,031st-best player in the country in the 2025 recruiting class. West is one of the many three-star athletes Smith has filled Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class around and is a player Smith believes will help improve Michigan State’s defense in the immediate future.
West chose Michigan State over Penn State, Maryland, Cincinnati, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia. He marks another three-star player in the 2025 recruiting class that Smith believes will be a critical part of his early years at Michigan State. Smith has done an admirable job setting Michigan State up for the future by taking a chance on many players overlooked by more notable college football programs nationwide.
Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class is filled with players like West, who are technically only ranked as three-star players but only need an opportunity and competent coaching to outplay their rankings potentially. Smith is betting on his and his coaching staff’s ability to coach up mid-level players during their first few seasons at Michigan State, then supplement those players with higher-ranked players in the 2026 recruiting classes and beyond. So far, Smith has continued to execute a well-thought-out plan on the recruiting trail -- one that he hopes will pay off sooner rather than later.
