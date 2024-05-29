Michigan State Recruiting Target Gives Insight on Offer from MSU
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have ramped up their recruiting efforts recently. After a slow start, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have gradually begun extending more offers to talented players nationwide.
The Spartans recently offered a scholarship to defensive back Terrance “Deuce” Edwards. According to On3 Sports’ industry rankings, Edwards is ranked as the 500th-best recruit in the class. He is also ranked as the 47th-best cornerback and 16th-best recruit in Virginia.
As he visits different football programs around the country, Edwards is searching for the system that best suits his style of play. The talented cornerback feels Michigan State could give him what he needs to be successful in college and make it to the National Football League. He is eager for his trip to East Lansing.
“[I am looking at] my fit within the system and style of play,” Edwards said, per Jason Killop of On3. “I want to be developed into an NFL cornerback and I want to be in a great college environment. I also want to be at a school I can grow at, and be a part of the school community, and build great relationships.
“I’m a physical press-man style cornerback,” Edwards said. “But, I can most certainly play off man and zone as well, so being in a system that plays different and mixes things up will help me grow as an overall cornerback. I can be ready to adjust and play within any scheme. I know Coach Meat is a great teacher of the game, and that’s what I want so I can become the best in college football and help my team win a championship while I win the Thorpe award.”
A native of Richmond, Virginia, Edwards already has ties to Michigan State’s football program as he is the cousin of former Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III.
“That plays in a lot,” Edwards said of his cousin. “He is talking about coming with me to my official visit. He talks about how much love there is in East Lansing and that the fans are amazing. (Davis says) the school is great and I will meet some good people.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.