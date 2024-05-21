Michigan State Sets Official Visit with 3-Star Defensive Back
Michigan State football has ramped up its recruiting efforts over the last few weeks as it tries to restock a roster that was decimated by the transfer portal.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has started to find his groove on the recruiting trail. He and his coaching staff have signed a handful of players over the last week, which they hope will kickstart a wave of commitments to Michigan State football.
After what was a successful week on the recruiting trail, Coach Smith and his coaching staff can’t rest as they have to gain ground on their conference opponents in the recruiting department. The Spartans have one of the worst 2025 recruiting classes in the Big Ten.
While Michigan State has had more success in the transfer portal than the recruiting trail, it will need to bolster its incoming recruiting classes immediately. Coach Smith has focused Michigan State’s recruiting efforts on three-star athletes and has succeeded in that area. He has stayed consistent and has made an offer to another three-star athlete.
The Spartans have struggled on the recruiting trail, but Coach Smith aims to change that, as he has continued to set official visits with talented players nationwide. Michigan State has reportedly scheduled an official visit with cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards for June 14 to 16, per Ryan O'Bleness of Rivals.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Edwards is ranked as the 27th-best athlete and the 476th-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. Michigan State is one of over 20 schools that have offered Edwards a scholarship. Other schools such as Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia have been listed as “warm” in Edwads’ recruitment, per 247Sports.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff have done their best to improve their class of 2025 recruiting. Players like Edwards can help Coach Smith get Michigan State football going in the right direction again. As Michigan State continues to pitch its plans to players, the best recruiting tool Coach Smith could get is the actual commitment of talented players.
Coach Smith needs to spark the recruiting trail, get talented players to East Lansing, and convince them to sign with the Spartans. Getting the commitment of a player like Edwards, one of the best overall athletes available in the 2025 class, would go a long way in getting Michigan State's recruiting the spark it needs.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.