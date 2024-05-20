Michigan State Sets Official Visit with 3-Star DL
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have not let a slow and disappointing start to their offseason recruiting plans deter them. Coach Smith and his coaching staff saw well over a dozen players enter the transfer portal around the same time earlier this offseason.
After watching many of his players who had been expected to play critical roles for him next season leave for other schools, Coach Smith began ramping up his efforts on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. The Spartans have added multiple players from both over the last week, instantly helping them replenish some of the depth they lost to the transfer portal.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized in-state players in their recruiting process. However, it seems they have begun to do so even more, as the number of in-state offers have increased lately.
Regardless, the Spartans continue to not only focus more on in-state players, but they have continued to focus on three-star players who are just a good coach away from being on the same level as the four-star athletes that are passing on joining Michigan State.
Michigan State has offered a scholarship to three-star defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, who announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. Simmons is a native of Frankenmuth, Michigan, and is one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Simmons is ranked as the 79th-best defensive lineman and the 16th-best player from Michigan in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, there are 10 schools that have offered Simmons, including Boston College, Illinois, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt and Purdue. Simmons represents the type of recruit that will help the Spartans not only stock up on talent but stock up on talent that is unlikely to jump in the transfer portal, since Michigan State's in-state signees would be close to home.
Coach Smith is banking on recruits from Michigan who are eager to play for the Spartans. He has increasingly prioritized players from Michigan, and it has already started to pay off. The Spartans currently have numerous visits scheduled with in-state recruits, and scholarships are offered to in-state recruits. Now, Coach Smith just has to get their commitment.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.