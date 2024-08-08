Michigan State to Host 2025 In-State Commit at Season Opener
Coach Jonathan Smith has remained active on the recruiting trail, performing an impressive juggling act that has seen him gain commits in the 2025 recruiting class while expressing interest in many players in future recruiting classes. In doing so, Coach Smith has displayed a valuable savviness that will benefit Michigan State’s football program for many years.
As the Smith era begins in East Lansing, he has used multiple resources to help the process of rebuilding Michigan State’s football program, mainly the transfer portal and recruiting trail. As Coach Smith continues to solidify Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class, he has started to focus on future recruiting classes to build Michigan State football’s talent pipeline.
While Smith has offered many three — and four-star athletes in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes, he plans to use regular-season home games this upcoming season to express interest in many young, unranked recruits in future recruiting classes. Smith has shown the ability to be productive on the recruiting trail, which will undoubtedly help his chances of efficiently turning around Michigan State’s football program.
Michigan State invited long snapper Jack Wills to its first home game against Florida Atlantic. The Hudsonville, Michigan native recently announced the invite on X, formerly known as Twitter, and seemingly plans to accept. Wills committed to Michigan State in late June.
Smith has left no stone unturned while on the recruiting trail for Michigan State. He has offered many scholarships and expressed interest in players at various positions and talent levels. Smith’s ability to recruit successfully will play a significant role in how successful his tenure at Michigan State will be.
Wills’ commitment to Michigan State football marks yet another talented in-state recruit that Smith was able to secure, as Wills is one of the best long snappers in Michigan and in the country for the 2025 recruiting class. For Michigan State’s football program to reach Smith's goals, recruiting must remain a top priority, as that is the primary way of building long-term success in college football.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.