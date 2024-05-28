Michigan State to Host Class of 2025 3-Star Texas WR
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have remained active on the recruiting trail after finally finding success over the last few weeks. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have ramped up their recruiting efforts as they rebuild their roster and football program. While Smith has prioritized the talent in and around Michigan, he and his coaching staff have kept their eyes open for talented players outside the Midwest.
Smith and the Spartans have set an official visit with wide receiver Antoine Martin, per Jason Killop of On3. According to On3, the Fresno, TX native is a three-star wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. The site has him ranked as the 117th-best overall wide receiver and the 122nd-best recruit in Texas.
As a junior, Martin registered over 25 passes and 525 yards. He also accounted for nine touchdowns. His official visit to East Lansing has been set for June 21.
Martin has received scholarship offers from many schools nationwide, including Memphis, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt. He also has official visits set up with other schools. He is set to visit Pittsburgh on June 6 and Kansas State on June 14 before traveling to East Lansing a week later.
Martin is a talented receiver who has the potential to significantly help Smith and the new offense he is implementing with the Spartans.
The talented receiver says he is eager to visit Michigan State and learn more about the school.
“[I am excited to] take it in and enjoy the experiences,” Martin said, per Killop. “I hope to see the facilities, the city, the stadium, and the coaches. Just everything Michigan State has to offer.”
Martin and Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins have a close relationship. Their relationship was part of why the Spartans offered Martin a scholarship in early May. Martin believes he is the type of receiver Coach Hawkins and Michigan State are looking for.
Martin and Michigan State Wide Receivers Coach Courtney Hawkins have a close relationship. Their relationship was part of why the Spartans offered Martin a scholarship in early May. Martin believes he is the type of receiver Coach Hawkins and Michigan State are looking for.
“Coach Hawkins really great guy,” Martin said. “He’s looking for speed and receivers that can take top off. I’m a 10.7 100-meter guy.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.