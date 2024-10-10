MSU Basketball a Finalist For Another Elite Prospect
Who will be the Michigan State Spartans' first commit of the 2025 basketball cycle?
That's a question even head coach Tom Izzo would like to know. Perhaps he already does. The Spartans are among the finalists for four-star forward Jordan Scott, who commits on Thursday. They are among the finalists for elite five-star forward Niko Bundalo, another priority target.
Now, the Spartans are finalists for another top prospect. With Kansas State, Maryland, and Virginia, the Spartans are in the final for forward Cam Ward, the No. 54 prospect in the class per 247Sports. He is the 11th-rated power forward in the class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Maryland.
Ward recently told 247Sports' Dushawn London about his recruiting process.
"Now we're going over each school's family aspect, development plan on how to get me to the best player, location, academics, and then a program I know is going to win," Ward said. "As for what coaches can do, I just want them to be themselves. At this point, I don't want to be told what I want to hear. I want to know what they normally do and nothing too crazy. I want to make sure I know how they actually are and not just how they are from the visit. ... Michigan State said they'll be here this week or next week, Maryland is supposed to come on Wednesday and then the rest of the schools will come but haven't given a timetable."
Of the Spartans, Ward said, "They made the list based on the family aspect and how they handle themselves. They have a long history and tradition which caught my eye. They win and have been an NCAA tournament team 22 years in a row. If you go there you'll most likely make the tournament."
The Terrapins have the advantage of being the hometown team for Ward. Ward likes Kansas State's staff, as well as the culture and atmosphere. He considers the town and players a big bonus, too.
Of Virginia, Ward likes the championship pedigree, probably the only school of the four to match the Spartans in that respect.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
