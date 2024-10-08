MSU Basketball Close to Landing Star Forward?
South Lakes' star forward Jordan Scott, a 2025 four-star, just visited the Michigan State Spartans on an official this past weekend. He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the typical photoshoot pics in a Spartans uniform with head coach Tom Izzo and his parents.
The recruiting cycle has been dry in regard to commitments for Izzo. He has come close, but Izzo said at Big Ten Media Days that close doesn't count.
"You know, coming close to a few recruits is like wanting to marry somebody and finishing second. You might as well finish 900th," he said.
Izzo and the Spartans are due after missing out on five-stars Braylon Mullins, Darius Adams, Jalen Haralson, and Trey McKenney. Scott could be the answer.
I spoke to Scott earlier this summer, and he exuded a liking for Izzo and the program the Hall of Fame head coach has built in East Lansing. It helped that players past and present were evidence to Izzo's impact off the court.
"They were telling me like, how it's not fake like you might see it [with other schools], it's really a family up there," Scott said. "They're all really connected, and even after you graduate, obviously, how I said I met all of them -- they all come back. How it's a really close-knit group, and they all have great relationships with Coach Izzo."
Scott is the No. 11 small forward in the class and the No. 52 overall prospect, per 247Sports. The Spartans are one of the three finalists for Scott's decision, along with Maryland and home-state Virginia Tech.
There is a lot to like about Scott, who prides himself on his IQ and toughness. 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein evaluated the forward and found more reasons to like him.
"Scott is a big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor," Finkelstein wrote. "In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the three-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept.
"Overall, Scott has size, two-way tools, and overall instincts that translate up levels, and thus clear long-term upside, but he's farther away physically than most four-star prospects and thus going to require some patience before he can build up his body to play through the level of contact he's going to see at the next level."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.