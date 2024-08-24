MSU Basketball To Take Huge Step in Recruitment, Hosting One of the Top Players in the Country
Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball's iconic head coach, is still looking for that first commit from the 2025 recruiting class. There are plenty of candidates.
Trey McKenney, that uber-talented in-state guard that has five-stars on every profile and could be another in the long line of Flint-to-East Lansing greats. Another five-star in forward Niko Bundalo, a Serbian superstar who helped Western Reserve Academy to a prep national championship this spring. Cam Ward, Chris Cenac, Jalen Haralson, and Jordan Scott all seem to be warm to the Spartans.
Whoever might emerge as the first commit is still anyone's guess with official visits just beginning for the Green and White. How the class will shape out is even more an enigma. The picture will be clearer in the fall as winter approaches.
The Spartans do have a potentially big break coming their way. Five-star forward Dwayne Aristode, the No. 19 player in 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 3-ranked small forward, will be visiting East Lansing next weekend on an official visit.
It is not uncommon that it works out this way for recruits. Aristode will likely attend the Spartans' home opener in football, against Florida Atlantic.
Bundalo told me about a lengthy golf cart ride with Izzo, who took him through the tailgate and all around to witness the electric atmosphere of Spartan Stadium on gameday. That it's a night game will only add to the environs.
Aristode is a blue-chip prospect through and through. On3's Jamie Shaw lauded the prospect as one of the best around, regardless of class.
"Aristode has a strong yet projectable frame with excellent length and positional size. A Dutch national, the physical makeup already gives him a leg up," Shaw wrote. "Then when you wrap this frame around some twitchy athleticism and straight-line burst, you can see why there is intrigue around the long-term outlook of Aristode. Listed at 6-foot-7, Aristode has shown confidence as a spot-up shooter, especially as a corner floor-spacer. And currently, that is where a lot of his value lies. His length and athletic makeup allow for defensive projection, especially as an off-ball guy who can guard down a lineup as he continues to get stronger.
"Aristode will need to continue diversifying his ball handling. Self-creation in the half-court will open up a few more archetype pathways for him to grow into. However, when you look at this positional size/frame, athletic makeup, and the ability to shoot, there are some valuable top-end outcomes that are possible."
NBA Draft Room called Aristode a "standout two-way player with a NBA frame and a versatile game."
"Does a bit of everything on the court, rebounds the ball well and can impose his will on the game with his size and strength," NBA Draft Room's report reads. "Gets above the rim with ease and has special tools, with legit NBA size and athleticism. Flying under the radar."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
