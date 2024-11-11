MSU Football Building a Pipeline at SoCal School?
The Michigan State Spartans have a solid pipeline in the Midwest thanks to a coaching staff made up of West Coast coaches. Coach Jonathan Smith and several others came to East Lansing from Oregon State.
Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin last coached at Oregon prior to Michigan State. A former West Coast kid turned Spartan himself in the 1990s, Martin has roots out west. Especially in his home state of California.
The Spartans have also shown this season an affinity to getting as much talent from a single school as they can.
Look at Orchard Lake St. Mary's, which makes up three commits in linebacker DJ White, tight end Jayden Savoury and athlete Bryson Williams. There could be a fourth in offensive lineman, Antonio Johnson.
In Texas, the Spartans have targeted much talent at Red Oak High School. Wide receiver Charles Taplin is a 2025 commit and wide receivers Brayden Robinson and Taz Williams Jr.
When a school goes to scout one player, it is not uncommon for that prospect's teammates to stand out and also garner some interest. That's how Pat Narduzzi discovered Spartan great Connor Cook at Walsh Jesuit.
The Spartans, in recruiting California heavily, have potentially found a new pipeline school in Tustin, just a bit southeast of Los Angeles. They offered numerous Tustin prospects this week, and talented ones at that.
They offered one of the best linebackers in the 2027 class, Taven Epps. Epps is the No. 3 2027 linebacker, per 247Sports.
"Epps is one of nation’s most versatile defensive players," Greg Biggins wrote. "He played safety for the Tillers last season but will move to linebacker this season and has the frame potentially to even grow in to an edge rusher by the time he’s ready for college. At 6-4, 210 pounds, Epps is a jumbo athlete who runs well and plays a physical game. He has a basketball background and his athleticism pops on the hardwood as well. He’s very comfortable playing in space and should be a dominant pass rusher in blitz situations this fall. He’s easily among the most complete defensive players in the region."
They also offered 2026 cornerback Lennie Brown, the No. 55 cornerback in the 2026 class. Khalil Terry, a 2027 safety, rounds out the offers. Expect the Spartans to recruit Brown heavily and try to get his talented teammates with the domino effect.
Let Brown's experiences speak for the program if they were to land him.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
