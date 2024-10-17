MSU Football Has First 4-Star 2025 Commit
The Michigan State Spartans landed 2025 defensive lineman Derrick Simmons in June, part of a massive month that we reported would be successful before it even began.
The recruitment of Simmons was a bit of a late rush, but the Spartans proved their ability to start late and work fast from behind. Simmons told me that the staff and the players really endeared themselves. Down-to-earth, helpful, and sincere. Genuine. It was likely a big swing factor for Simmons.
Simmons was originally a high three-star recruit, per 247Sports. 247Sports is widely considered the recruiting authority in evaluation. As of their updated rankings, Simmons is a four-star prospect. He was originally the No. 74 interior defender in the class. He jumped to No. 29.
In the state of Michigan, Simmons was the No. 10 prospect. He is now No. 3. One of the state's four prospects with four or more stars (the state lays claim to the No. 1 overall prospect in the entire class, Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood).
Simmons told 247Sports that it was a "side goal" of his.
"It means a lot to me. ... I'm so excited that I made it happen," Simmons said. "I've been working towards improving and I'm happy it's showing."
Simmons also gave praise to the green and white for prioritizing him as much as they did before he earned blue-chip status with the fourth star. He said it meant the world to him.
"I'm happy they've trusted in my ability and I'm glad that I've continued to show it," Simmons said.
Simmons told the site that he feels he has improved most on his hand placement and he wants to improve on his pad height and conditioning.
The Spartans have another four-star in running back Jace Clarizio, who has his blue-chip status from ESPN's rankings.
The Spartans have targeted several four-stars in this class, but have come up short. Smith and Co. aren't after four-stars or blue-chip talent, they are looking for the right fit for their program and the direction they want to take this team.
This is a departure from the Mel Tucker regime's goal of competing with the SEC in recruiting.
Still, doesn't hurt to have a four-star like Simmons on board.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.