MSU Football in Grave Danger on the Recruiting Trail
The Michigan State Spartans have been stalled on the recruiting trail for the 2025 class.
They lost a big commit in tight end Emmett Bork, a player who had a high ceiling and would have likely outplayed his three-star grade. Now, they are in danger of losing another to a recruitment flip.
Three-star cornerback Aydan West was one of the undervalued gems that the Spartans were able to snag early into the summer -- a big recruiting win for Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and Coach Jonathan Smith.
Looks like it could very well end up being a major loss. As of Monday, just about every expert on 247Sports has cast a crystal ball in favor of Virginia Tech, one of the schools competing for West at the time of his commitment.
Four Virginia Tech insiders, three Spartans insiders, and a national recruiting analyst. That's not a good look. Typically, these "crystal balls" are not a straight-up prediction -- they come from information from a reliable source, sometimes the prospect himself.
Then it comes out via "prediction." So, the crystal balls -- not a good sign for the Spartans. They had much recruiting momentum heading into the fall, and it seemed as though they were to get a 17th commitment at some point.
That 17th didn't occur and now they are close to dropping to 14 commits.
West was a huge steal for the Spartans. They offered him the first week of June, their red-hot recruiting month, and they had within one month to land him or not. In an amazing exhibit of dedication and commitment to a prospect, they managed to land West.
West was impressed with the Spartans, telling me, "My official visit to Michigan State was amazing; they showed me a great time, and they let me know how much of a priority I am to them. They let me know what they see in me, what they have to offer. They showed me a great time."
What really seemed to cinch it for West was the potential that he could step in as a Day 1 impact player and how he could develop under Martin, whom he was fond of.
Now, all signs point to West becoming a Hokie. Where did it go wrong for the Spartans?
