MSU Football Offers Elite JUCO Prospect
Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is the gift that keeps on giving to the Spartans. Namely, on the recruiting trail. Martin has been able to make the Spartans' presence known in the 2025 recruiting cycle and he is quickly making gains in the 2026 class as well.
The 2025 cycle is far from over, and neither is Martin's job. He just offered 2025 JUCO cornerback Keshawn Davila, of Northwest Mississippi Community College. Davila seems to be showing interest in four schools -- the Spartans, Boise State, Washington State, and UCF.
He is highly sought after, boasting 42 offers, per 247Sports.
Davila seems to fit the profile for a Martin cornerback -- he is 6-foot-1 and long. He is listed at 165 pounds. However accurate that might be is undetermined.
If it is, he will need to put more weight on his frame to play at the Big Ten level, where wide receivers and tight ends are big-bodied and throw it around at a high velocity (see Spartans' Nick Marsh and literally any Iowa tight end). Davila will need a frame built for taking the punishment at the very least.
JUCO prospects are intriguing and conventional wisdom says that while in most cases the ceiling might not be high (Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen are outliers, Cam Newton is a whole other story), the floor will be.
Depth at the defensive back position is something the Spartans need desperately going forward. They have plenty of youth that should make an impact in the coming seasons, but you can never have too many defensive backs. This season has already proved that.
Chance Rucker and Dillon Tatum are big losses for a team that was already thin at defensive back and certainly one that considered the unit to be its biggest question mark.
The fact that Davila has shown interest in the Spartans after his offer is a good sign. Martin has been one of the best on a staff of excellent recruiters. He landed LaRue Zamorano III, who might be the best player in the Spartans' class, and Aydan West has a high ceiling and could be a Day 1 game-changer.
