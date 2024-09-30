MSU Football Offers Elite OL, Already a Favorite?
The Michigan State Spartans have been making incremental gains within their home state for future classes. It helps that head coach Jonathan Smith has made it the No. 1 priority. The Spartans have made it clear they want to establish a foothold.
They have been active. Holding camps, visiting camps, and visiting schools. Grassroots program advocation.
The Spartans have also made good to find the best possible prospects for their program to offer. Offensive tackle Eli Bickel of North Branch is one of the latest to receive an offer from the Spartans.
A 2026 prospect, Bickel is 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds and has six total offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and numerous MAC schools.
Right now, 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu favors Michigan State to land Bickel via Crystal Ball. The prediction was made around the time Bickel offered.
Trieu wrote about Bickel's deep connection with the program.
"I grew up my entire life being an MSU fan, due to agriculture and athletics," Bickel said. "I had a cousin who played basketball there. I have been to the MSU Pavillion several times each year with my family to show our livestock."
Bickel's strong affinity for the green and white was only enhanced by his relationships with Smith and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. Michalczik has been nothing short of incredible on the recruiting trail, just one of many talented recruiters on this staff.
"My interactions with all of the coaches were great. They all seem to have the same plan and future for the team," Bickel said. "After talking to Coach M. I can definitely see myself playing football there. I am strongly considering MSU as a top option."
Bickel told Trieu that he and his family are "new" to the world of college football recruiting. A decision will be tough.
"The one thing I know is that only God knows what He has in store for me, so my family and I will keep praying that He will lead me to the right place," Bickel said.
Things certainly look good for the Spartans. Remember how Crystal Balls typically work -- usually, it is an insider who straight-up learns of the commitment and it is framed as a "prediction."
It is similar to how the best NFL mock drafters (Paul Zimmerman, Rick Gosselin, Joel Buchsbaum) do/did it.
