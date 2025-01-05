MSU Football Offers One of the Nation's Best Recruits
Michigan State is aiming high in 2026. In-state, Midwest, West Coast, doesn't matter.
It is Year 2 for Coach Jonathan Smith on the recruiting trail and he and his staff can now look to capitalize on the foundation they had built with the junior class of when they started.
The Spartans just offered high four-star athlete Salesi Moa of Fremont High School in Utah. The borderline five-star is a defensive back and wide receiver at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 38 prospect in the entire class, the best in the state of Utah, and the No. 6 player with the athlete designation.
247Sports has as many five-stars as there are picks in the first round of the NFL Draft -- 32. Why? Because a five-star designation means that player is being tabbed as having first-round NFL potential.
Salesi is a very good football player. With football heritage, too.
"Really talented all around football player who could end up at safety or receiver in college," 247Sports' Greg Biggins wrote. "Has two older brothers currently playing at BYU and we’ve always felt Salesi was the best athlete and all-around prospect in the family. Dad Ben played at Utah, two years with the Miami Dolphins and was 5-2 as an MMA fighter. As a receiver, Moa is a really crisp route runner and explosive out of his breaks.
"He has excellent body control and wins a ton of jump balls despite only being 6-0. He clocked a 11.22-100m earlier in the Spring and routinely shows the speed to get behind a defense. His upside might be highest at safety where he can roam the secondary as well as play in the box and be physical in the run game. He’s a really smart, high IQ football player with a nose for the ball and shows range and toughness playing in the secondary. Projects as a national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."
Michigan State could get a top tier safety or wide receiver in Moa. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and safeties coach Blue Adams would both have the best raw talent they ever received and a recruit like Moa could send a message to the college world about Michigan State's standing.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
