MSU Football Adds Commitment from Three-Star Safety

Michigan State football is gathering more momentum on the recruiting trail.

On Saturday afternoon, three-star St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) safety Ty'ire Clark announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media. Clark is ranked 971st overall in the class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking , as well as 105th among safeties and 26th among those from New Jersey.

Clark chose MSU over other offers from Penn State, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Boston College, West Virginia, and James Madison.

This is the fifth commitment of the 2027 class for the Spartans. Also in the class are Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens , East Grand Rapids (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff , Brighton (Mich.) offensive tackle Jack Carlson , and Big Walnut (Ohio) quarterback Eli Stumpf .

The Safeties for MSU

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Landing Clark is a nice get for James Adams, who is entering his second season as Michigan State's safeties coach. He's been highly regarded in his time here, which is why he was retained by Pat Fitzgerald alongside defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

As of now, the Spartans' recruiting class is ranked 29th in the nation, according to 247Sports, with five commitments in. There is still a long way to go until anyone signs, and the rankings truly begin to have meaning, but it still is a pretty good start.

Michigan State safeties coach James Adams works with players during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is definitely a need for safety this season, and Clark may not be the only safety in the 2027 class. Michigan State has three safeties who are entering their final season of eligibility during the 2026 football season.

Leading the room is fifth-year senior Nikai Martinez. Last year was actually supposed to be it for him, but he only appeared in four games last season. That allowed him to take a redshirt, and Martinez chose to stay at MSU in the end.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

There is also sixth-year senior Khalil Majeed, who has spent his entire collegiate career in East Lansing. He spent a lot of time on the special teams units last year, but still played on defense occasionally.

That then leaves fifth-year senior Aveon Grose, who is in his third season with the Spartans. He got his first career start at safety in the season finale against Maryland last season and played decently. He, too, also played a lot on special teams, but don't be too surprised if you see him take a bigger role on during the 2026 season in Michigan State's secondary.