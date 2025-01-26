MSU Football Offers Rising Star California Target
Michigan State recently offered 2027 linebacker prospect Prince Tavizon of San Diego, California. The prospect announced the offer on social media on Friday.
A star of Lincoln High School, Tavizon is already an incredible presence on the field at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds.
247Sports' Greg Biggins wrote "Tavizon looks more like a college sophomore than a high school one. He could play linebacker or as an edge rusher and will be the next national recruit to come out of Lincoln."
Tavizon is fresh off of a strong sophomore campaign. Per 247Sports' Matt Prehm, "Playing as a sophomore on one of the top teams in California this year, Prince Tavizon recorded 90 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and one forced fumble. His film is impressive for a sophomore still two more high school seasons away from joining a college football program. Incoming Oregon freshman QB Akili Smith Jr. was a high school teammate with Tavizon at Lincoln."
There are still two seasons worth of development for Tavizon, both physically and as a football player. That being said, it is very likely he could end up a four-star or higher. Right now, he is sitting on offers from USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Miami, Boise State and more.
That number is sure to jump up. Michigan State could indeed be too late to the party, as a crystal ball from 247Sports is already forecasting a commitment to the Ducks.
Two seasons is a lot of time to cultivate a relationship, and the Spartans have shown the ability to steal recruits and flip talent from top programs.
Michigan State likes athletic defensive lineman and athletic linebackers. That might cancel out Tavizon's chances of playing the latter, as his frame is already leaning to that of a true defensive end or perhaps the standup rush end in Joe Rossi's defense.
We have continually seen the Spartans recruit for the rush end position out of high school, the 2026 cycle being the first true instance of such a move. The Big Ten is getting more athletic and there is about to be boom of mobile quarterbacks, if it hasn't already begun.
Containment will be key, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that Michigan State is recruiting with that goal in mind.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
