MSU Football Offers Son of Legendary Spartans RB
Under Coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State has undertaken a project to rebuild pipelines throughout the state, Midwest, and beyond. That includes legacies, too. The Spartans have historically had success recruiting the kin of former players. Some of the biggest names in the program were legacies.
The Bullough family is the first to come to mind.
Michigan State lost that legacy pipeline under Mel Tucker, and it wants to re-establish it with Smith. The Spartans just offered 2027 linebacker Amarri Irvin of the Florida football factory known as IMG Academy.
Irvin's father, Sedrick, was one of the best running backs to ever wear the green and white.
A refresher on Sedrick, who has flown under the radar in the pantheon of great Spartan backs:
Sedrick Irvin was probably the best Michigan State Spartans running back to touch the field in the 1990s. He was about as consistent as a rusher can get, with a combination of shiftiness and speed. He registered three seasons over 1,000 yards. He is fifth in program history for career rushing yards.
He had 1,067 in 1996, 1,270 in 1997, and 1,167 in 1998. He was one of the premier players of the Nick Saban era, that short but sweet time which Spartans faithful can claim as its own -- the greatest college football coach to ever touch the field repped green and white.
Irvin also had a nose for the endzone -- his 35 rushing touchdowns are fourth all-time for the Spartans. Not small company, either, considering names like Lorenzo White, Javon Ringer, LeVeon Bell, T.J. Duckett and more.
Irvin is a 6-foot, 195-pound prospect and the No. 5-ranked linebacker in the class, per 247Sports. Overall, he is listed as the 80th-best prospect. He is just the No. 7 player in the state of Florida. He has 22 offers from top programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, and Colorado.
The competition for Irvin will be tight, given his elite status as a prospect. A player like Irvin, however, would be a massive win for the Spartans and an early signature recruit for Smith, legacy or not.
