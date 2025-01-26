MSU Football Offers Versatile LB/EDGE Target
While there is a good idea as to who Michigan State will target and consider a top priority in the 2026 recruiting cycle, new targets will precede to pop up in early 2025 as 2024 tape is reviewed and the Spartans look to broaden their range of potential commits.
The Spartans have made a big effort to get out on the trail before their focus is turned to spring ball and they have to recruit from home, inviting recruits to practices, the spring game, and other events. There has been a West Coast swing lately, and Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa has made several offers.
Oceanside High School was recently visited by the coach and three-star linebacker Ezaya Tokio's offer came as a result.
The prospect announced the offer on social media on Friday.
Per 247Sports, Tokio is the No. 74 linebacker in the country (No. 53, per the 247Sports Composite rankings) and the No. 128 prospect in California, the deepest football state.
Tokio has offers from Washington, Washington State, Arizona, Arizona State, UNLV, Oregon State and others for a total of 11.
At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Tokio poses an intriguing question for the Spartans and how they would use him. Sure, the defensive line coach offered him, but he could very well be an off-the-ball linebacker at the college level. When you consider the prototypical linebacker that Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi prefers, Tokio seems to fit the description.
"Long, athletic, and smart," Rossi once said. "That's what we look for and that's a sliding scale, OK. And what I mean by that -- if a guy's 6-foot and runs 4.4, that's cool. But if you're going to be a low 4.8, you better be 6-foot-3 and a half. So my point is -- it slides, but the ideal thing, if I'm just giving you three, it's length, it's athleticism, and it's intelligence. Not necessarily in that order."
As for Tokio's football intelligence, that is unknown. However, Michigan State has made a clear effort to target smart, tough football players who are relentless competitors and mind the details. If he adds weight to his frame, it is easy to see him as a standup rush end.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.