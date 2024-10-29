MSU Football Suffers Biggest Loss Yet in Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans are wrapping up the 2025 cycle.
They hope to end it on a good note, but they suffered a massive recruiting blow on Monday. Three-star tight end Emmett Bork, one of their first commits of the 2025 cycle, announced he had flipped his commitment to Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end was one of the most overlooked talents of the Spartans haul to this point. A scouting report from Allen Trieu summed up why so many were high on Bork:
"Big framed prospect who comes from a background of playing wide receiver, and thus has comfort catching the ball and running routes," Trieu wrote. "With big guys, the suddenness and quickness to create separation is key and we can see he has that from his 7-on-7 footage as well as game footage. Does a good job with concentration in traffic and wins in contested situations. Shows willingness as a blocker, much coming from a split position and will have to translate that to an in-line position. Grew quite a bit weight wise in the off-season of his junior year so if he shows the same (or better) speed and quickness with the additional weight, a senior season rise is possible."
Bork, a Wisconsin native, is a massive loss for the Spartans. The Spartans have another tight end in the 2025 class with high three-star Jayden Savoury, who is the No. 1 tight end in the state of Michigan.
247Sports' Nick Osen wrote about what the Badgers will be getting.
"Bork has long arms, rangy size, a great catch radius, and can often be split out wide at the position at the high school level," Osen wrote. "Bork was often able to beat defenders pretty well off the ball, and is a major weapon against man coverage, especially press. Bork can go up and get it, and is a legitimate downfield threat with his size. Working with Brady Collins and the Wisconsin strength and development staff will be very beneficial, as you see there are a lot of great traits to work with for Bork to reach his ultimate potential, which could be quite high."
The Spartans now have 15 commits in their 2025 class.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.