MSU Has Chance to Make Statement Against Michigan in Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to flip elite four-star defensive back Elijah Dotson, a Pitt commit. Dotson is to visit Michigan this weekend. Is an in-state battle about to ensue?
Things are getting interesting between the state of Michigan's two top football programs, Michigan and Michigan State. I'm not talking about alleged stompings, either.
The Spartans are heavily invested in flipping one of the state's top prospects, four-star Belleville safety Elijah Dotson. Dotson is a Pittsburgh commit, landed by Panthers head coach and former Spartans defensive coordinator, Pat Narduzzi.
Dotson was in attendance for the Iowa game, and by all accounts, it looked to be a good one. Then again, there is no such thing as a bad college visit. Now, Dotson is taking an official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend to watch the 5-3 Wolverines take on No. 1 Oregon.
The senior is the No. 2-ranked player in the state, per 247Sports. He is the No. 118 prospect nationally and the No. 10 safety, combining elite ball skills with mind-boggling athleticism.
247Sports' Allen Trieu rated Dotson as a Power 4 starter.
"Has played safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school," Trieu wrote. "Has above average size and plays physically. Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man to man. Receiver background helps in his ball skills. Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays."
The battle is on for the blue-chipper. Per Trieu, Dotson told a Michigan insider he has an excellent relationship with the program.
"Yeah, they've picked up things," Dotson said. "When the new staff came in, I didn't have any communication with them. I had a really good relationship with the old staff and that was really my first option. ... They were on top. Everybody left, so it was kind of hard, but when the new staff came in, they didn't really talk to me at all. However, once the season almost got rolling like when 7v7 was going, I kind of talked to them and out of nowhere it kind of came back. I feel like after the first game when I had like 17 tackles, they came in and we have talked a lot since then. I've been talking to Coach Sherrone Moore ... I have been in constant communication with them."
The Spartans have a lot on the line in battling for the flip target. It would make a huge statement about their prowess on the recruiting trail, especially in their own state. It would also send a message to Michigan and other programs -- the Spartans are here. In fact, they would be ahead of time.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
