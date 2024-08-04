MSU Hockey Recently Signed Three New Talented Commits
Michigan State hockey and Coach Adam Nightingale recently continued their successful recruiting run.
Coach Nightingale recently landed three new 2027-28 Michigan State hockey commits, one of whom is a Michigan native. Aug. 1 marked the first time colleges could offer scholarships to players in their junior year of high school. Michigan State wasted no time, securing all three commitments on the same day.
Defenseman Jonas Kemps was one of the out-of-state players who committed to Michigan State. The Sebastopol, CA native notched 39 points and 29 assists for the 15U AAA Anaheim Ducks Jr. team. Like Reid, Kemp also played in the Tier 1 Elite League.
The Spartans also secured Brody George of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. George is a 4.25-star recruit, and he was excited and proud to join what is becoming a powerhouse Michigan State hockey program. George explained his feelings on committing to Michigan State.
“It’s been just a dream to make the team and to commit to my favorite college,” George recently said in an interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “It all has been a dream. It’s still hard to feel.”
George’s father, Tim George, elaborated on the younger George’s process of choosing Michigan State.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Tim said. “He had a couple other offers. He did some visits through the summer and that’s where he wanted to go. It’s near where he will be playing for the next two years in Michigan with the NTDP before he goes to Michigan State.”
In 68 games during the 2023-24 season, Chesterfield, Michigan native Chase Reid, who most recently played for the Victory Honda 16U AAA team, registering 14 goals and 48 assists, also played 12 games with Victory Honda’s T1EHL. Reid registered another five points and four assists and followed that up with another 10 games for Waterloo but did not score any points.
Reid is a technically sound defender known for his physicality but also possesses an offensive skillset he will have the potential to develop over the next few years.
In addition to committing to Michigan State, Kemps and Reid will join the United States National Team Development Program to help improve their respective games.
