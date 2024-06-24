MSU Named Finalist for 2025 3-Star Offensive Lineman
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State remain active on the recruiting trail after hosting many visits in June. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have used June to get in front of as many recruits as possible, especially those from Michigan. Smith said in late May he hoped to get a better look at in-state recruits in June, and it paid off, as the Spartans have been listed as finalists for a talented offensive lineman.
Recently, Smith and Michigan State hosted offensive tackle Justin Bell for an official visit to East Lansing. Bell, a native of Macomb, Michigan, recently announced the three finalists for his commitment. Those three schools are Michigan State, Indiana and West Virginia. Bell had his visit to Michigan State after already visiting Indiana and West Virginia.
According to 247Sports, Bell is ranked as the 82nd-best offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class and the 21st-best player from Michigan. Bell is projected to sign with the Spartans eventually, which would be a significant signing for Smith and his coaching staff.
Since taking over in East Lansing, Smith and his coaching staff have regularly pursued three-star offensive and defensive linemen. Smith has a clear plan for rebuilding Michigan State’s football program through the respective lines. However, the offensive-minded Smith continues aggressively trying to solidify the offensive line as he implements his offense.
So far, Smith has done a solid job of getting in front of the right recruits, securing official visits with talented players on the recruiting trail, and offering scholarships to them. However, the next step for Smith and his coaching staff will be to continue securing those commitments as they try to fill out the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
Smith and the Spartans must continue using their future recruiting classes to build a strong foundation for Michigan State’s football program as they move forward. While it will take much more than Bell’s commitment, securing talented, in-state players like Bell will go a long way in Smith’s efforts to rebuild Michigan State football.
