OL Recruit Talks About Scholarship Offer from Michigan State
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have gradually increased their recruiting efforts in Michigan and the Midwest. Smith and his coaching staff have continued to prioritize talent from nearby areas while on the recruiting trail, as was the case with Michigan State recruit Antonio Johnson.
Johnson explained how Michigan State’s coaching staff expressed interest in him and his teammates at Orchard Lake from their first day on the job. He said that Michigan State’s coaching staff expressed interest early and visited Johnson and his teammates in person.
“The Michigan State staff, they have been showing a lot of love to me and my guys at St. Mary’s,” Johnson said, per Jason Killop of On3. “The first day that Coach [Jim Michalczik] Coach Smith and everyone got hired, they were heavy on coming to see us first. As soon as they got the job, they offered me a scholarship.”
Smith and Coach Michalczik made quite the impression on the offensive lineman. After a slow start on the recruiting trail, the Spartans have made quality additions to their team through recruiting and the transfer portal. So far, Johnson likes what he sees.
“I just like the way everything has changed from how it was to how it is now,” Johnson said. “I feel like Michigan State has a chance to be a powerful team this year.”
According to On3 Sports’ Industry Rankings, Johnson is ranked as a three-star athlete and is the 23rd-best recruit from Michigan in his recruiting class. Johnson and Coach Michalczik have been in contact multiple times. Johnson says there is an open line of communication between he, his teammates and Michigan State.
“Coach M, since he got the job, I have seen him about five times,” Johnson said. “He has stopped in my school. Two weeks ago their whole staff stopped by the school. They have shown a lot of interest in us, and we are showing a lot of interest in them.”
Johnson has received interest from multiple other schools in the Big Ten, including Maryland, Penn State, and Purdue. He recently announced Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State and West Virginia as his top four choices of schools to sign with.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.