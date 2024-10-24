REPORT: How MSU 2025 Commit Fits Within Tom Izzo's System
The Michigan State Spartans landed a fringe five-star forward in 2025 commit Jordan Scott. He was the first of the class and a top priority for head coach Tom Izzo.
There was stiff competition for Scott, so securing him was again proof that Izzo can still get it done on the recruiting trail (as if the incredible 2023 class wasn't evidence of that).
There is a lot to like about Scott. But how will he fit with Michigan State, which is currently forward-heavy and deep just about everywhere? However, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein believes Scott will have a chance for ample playing time as a freshman.
"Scott is undoubtedly a talented long-term prospect, but still one who might require some patience to allow him to build up his body and prepare for the level of physicality he's going to see in the Big Ten," Finkelstein wrote. "The summer session and pre-season are both going to be important for him as he'll need to embrace a college weight room in hopes of building up his body and expediting that transition as best he can. ... There does appear to be an opportunity for immediate playing time though. The Spartans brought in senior transfer Frankie Fidler from Omaha this year. He averaged 20 points and 6 rebounds per game last year in the Summit League last year, but only has one year of eligibility remaining after being a three-year starter.
"His understudy this year is expected to be Gehrig Normand, a red-shirt freshman who did not see action last year. That leaves Normand as the only true wing projected to return next season. ... Scott and Normand add to a talented young core that Michigan State has consistently been rebuilding in their recent recruiting classes."
Scott has an incredible basketball IQ and he is a tough player as well. He has the right intangibles and made it clear to me he wants to be pushed and "worked" by his college coach.
What will set Scott apart is the combination of work ethic and toughness, something uncommon with today's elite basketball prospects. Especially those as highly rated as Scott.
