REPORT: What Makes 2026 MSU Football Commit Special
Michigan State's first commit of the 2026 class, athlete/tight end Joey Caudill is a versatile weapon. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, the Lexington High School (Ohio) product has played quarterback, tight end, linebacker and even defensive back, per reports from 247Sports' Corey Robinson.
Because of his immense versatility and a plethora of translatable gifts, 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu recently wrote that it made Caudill difficult to evaluate.
That is a good problem for Michigan State to have, especially since the ceiling is considered high and what he does have are good traits that can't be coached.
"Joey is a really good athlete who I think will be able to translate to tight end with ease," Trieu wrote. "As a quarterback, he did it all, but the way he ran with speed and physicality is a good sign for his future. He also exhibits leadership qualities from that position college football in the NFL is littered with tight ends who played quarterback in high school. Travis Kelce being one of the more famous examples out of Ohio. I don't think Joey will have any issues with the transition.
"We gave him that 86 grade before he played his junior season and that was without having a great idea of what position he would fit at. Given that, I would think he moves up over the next few months, especially if we have a chance to see him in person at something like an Under Armour regional or other events."
Whether that grade rises, or Caudill's rank within the class, doesn't matter. It shouldn't. The Spartans know what they have with Caudill and their evaluation is what matters most. Coach Jonathan Smith, Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak and Assistant Tight Ends Coach Cordale Grundy know what they want in not just a tight end, but a prospect.
Fierce competitors and true football players -- work ethic, toughness, the ability to be coached and gym and film rat study habits. Fit within a culture is crucial for Smith and Co. when they make evaluations.
The fact that Caudill is a high-level athlete as well as a multi-position star on both sides of the ball is huge, too.
