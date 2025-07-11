REPORT: MSU's Izzo Was Observing One of Top '26 Centers
Michigan State basketball has been turning it up on the recruiting trail, extending offers to some of the top players in the class of 2026.
Right now, coaches around the nation have been travelling to watch prospects in action during what is a live evaluation period in July.
According to Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was in the building for adidas 3SSB (3Stripes Select Basketball) in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Thursday and was watching four-star Arafan Diane, one of the top centers in the class of 2026.
Per Tipton, Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Indiana coach Darian DeVries, Arkansas coach John Calipari and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson were all watching DeVries as well.
Diane plays for Iowa United Prep High School in Norwalk, Iowa. He is ranked the No. 1 center in his class, the No. 1 recruit in Iowa and the No. 15 player in the class, per 247Sports.
Michigan State is going to need depth at the center position for 2026, as this will be Carson Cooper's final year. At that point, Jesse McCulloch would likely fill the starting role, and considering the fact that he has yet to play a game and is expected to serve as a backup next season, that starting spot could be Diane's if the Spartans were to offer him and he were to commit.
Diane showed out at the Nike Top 100 Camp last month. On3/Rivals' Jamie Shaw ranked him the No. 8 performer at the event.
"Based on the sheer size of Arafan Diane, you notice him immediately when he steps on the floor," Shaw wrote. "The 7-foot-0 center has a hulking presence with good length.
"He also has an interesting offensive game, scoring at each level throughout the camp, knocking down his only three attempt and hitting multiple mid range jumpers. Diane is a presence around the basket.
"He is comfortable getting over his left shoulder in the half court and has good footwork with the ball. He will need to continue getting stronger in his base and core and staying on top of his conditioning, but he created advantages in his area better than any big in this setting.
"Diane averaged 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds on 57.6 percent shooting for the week."
