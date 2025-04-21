MSU Can Re-Open Recruitment of Five-Star Guard
The Michigan State Spartans made five-star guard Darius Adams a priority when they recruited him out of La Lumiere.
La Lumiere is a prep school that Tom Izzo has had success recruiting, landing players like Jaren Jackson Jr. However, Adams committed to UConn in September.
On Saturday, it was announced that Adams would be released from his national letter of intent and would reopen his recruitment. He is ranked as the No. 23 overall player and the No. 4 combo guard, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Adams strongly considered the Spartans during his original recruitment, so it makes sense to think they would try to convince him to reconsider East Lansing.
Adams is 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds. He will need to bulk up to handle the physicality of the next level, but he has excellent feel as a scorer.
While the Spartans have added a commitment from Samford guard Trey Fort in the transfer portal, and Kur Teng is expected to take on a larger role in his sophomore season, they should try again to land Adams, who would give them an immediate scoring punch as a freshman.
Would the recruitment of Adams upset the apple cart for a team that had excellent chemistry last season? Possibly, and Izzo prioritizes loyalty, but adding talent should be the highest priority.
The Spartans lack reliable shooters on their roster. The only players who can be trusted to consistently knock down shots from the outside are the two transfers they landed: Fort and Kaleb Glenn from Florida Atlantic.
It would be a perfect situation for Adams in East Lansing. He would have a real shot at starting at the shooting guard spot and likely would not cost much money in NIL contracts.
Even if he does not start right away, and his build would indicate he is not ready, he would add solid guard depth to a team that needs it due to multiple departures.
It is not publicly known whether or not MSU will pursue Adams again, but there is no reason why they shouldn’t.
Adding a player like Adams to the roster would make the Spartans early contenders in the Big Ten and would make them a favorite for next March.
