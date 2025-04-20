What MSU Has Sought in Transfer Portal
The Michigan State Spartans have never heavily relied on the transfer portal as a prominent recruiting tool.
Now that the landscape of college basketball has forced them to, Tom Izzo is using it. He has publicly voiced his contempt for the portal, but he has no choice but to build his roster through it.
Izzo has already found two players to replace the outgoing talent he is losing from last year’s Elite Eight roster. Florida Atlantic’s Kaleb Glenn and Samford’s Trey Fort have committed to the Spartans in the last two weeks.
One common trait between the Spartans’ newest portal additions is how impactful they are at shooting the basketball. For a team that struggled to connect on 3-pointers last season, despite all its talent, Glenn and Fort should be a shot in the arm.
Fort shot nearly 38 percent from the field from 3-point range on six attempts per game. He is an efficient shooter considering his high volume.
Fort, an All-Southern Conference team member last season, also possesses self-creation ability, similar to that of outgoing star Jase Richardson. He can create his own shot, something MSU has lacked in the last few years, outside of Richardson.
Glenn posted similar shooting numbers to Richardson as well, connecting on 41 percent of his 3-pointers on around three attempts per game. Richardson also hit on 41 percent on around three attempts.
MSU has sought a shooting wing in the last few seasons, and Glenn gives them one. Frankie Fidler was a fine player, but he did not shoot it well from beyond the arc.
With the departures of Richardson and Tre Holloman, MSU’s most reliable 3-point shooters were out of the building. It could have relied on Kur Teng, but leaning on a sophomore who did not play much during his freshman campaign to be the team’s top shooter would have been risky.
Now, the Spartans will not have to. Glenn and Fort should shoulder the load of the three-point shooting, while improvements from Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jaxon Kohler will help as well.
MSU was elite in almost every facet of the game of basketball last season, except for how poorly it shot the ball from beyond the arc. With that problem addressed, this team could have a significantly higher ceiling.
