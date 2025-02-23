REPORT: MSU Hoops Maintaining Pressure on Top 2026 Hoops Guard
2026 guard Jonathan Sanderson is a top-50 prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings, plays a complete game and is a Michigan native (Saline).
There is no doubt that Michigan State and Coach Tom Izzo consider him a top priority in the 2026 class, even though he transferred to prep school Ensworth out in Nashville, Tennessee. He told On3's Jamie Shaw that Michigan State still stands out.
"One of the coaches (Saddi Washington) is like an uncle to me," Sanderson said. "His son is one of my best friends. Coach (Tom) Izzo is just a cool dude, a great guy. You can see when you’re around them or watching them, that it’s a culture over there. The exceed as a program when it comes to family and togetherness.”
Sanderson also confirmed that, "I’m definitely talking about visits with Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Illinois, you know, schools like that.”
I spoke with Sanderson this summer, and he told me about how huge it felt to be recruited by Izzo. Even a simple conversation felt surreal for Sanderson.
"The conversation really started not even things about basketball," Sanderson said. "Just like, how things have changed, you know, growing up as a Michigan guy now I'm talking to Tom Izzo. We were both talking about how it's kinda crazy, but it's also super cool. And we went on to how he never saw me play, but yesterday he saw me play and he threw the offer. During the conversation we were talking about how everyone was telling him how they love my game but he can't wait to see how I play, and how, you know, if it's really true. Then he saw me and said everything that people were telling him, you know, it was true."
Sanderson has a lot of athleticism, skill, and his IQ as a coach's son brings a lot of upside.
"I’m an energetic point guard who plays with a lot of athleticism,” Sanderson told Shaw. “I shoot the ball very well and I’d say I’m a winner. It all starts in the weight room with me, working out with my dad, getting stronger and more athletic. I watch a lot of Tyler Herro and Payton Pritchard at the NBA level, try and take various things from them.”
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
