REPORT: Another Highly Touted Prospect to Visit MSU During 'Grind Week'

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2026 four-star PF Quinn Costello for an official visit starting on September 5th, sources tell me.



The 6-foot-11 Boston (MA) stretch-four has seen his profile skyrocket this summer.



