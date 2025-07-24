REPORT: Another Highly Touted Prospect to Visit MSU During 'Grind Week'
The weekend of Sept. 5 is going to be a busy one for Michigan State basketball.
According to 247Sports' Justin Thind, that is the weekend the Spartans will be hosting their annual "Grind Week," when former Spartan players return to campus for workouts. Thind reported on Thursday that Michigan State will host four-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. that weekend.
Not long after, Thind reported that the Spartans will also host four-star power forward Quinn Costello for an official visit that weekend.
Perfect scheduling by Michigan State, as Grind Week can be a huge influence on a recruit's decision.
It certainly was for former Spartan star Jase Richardson, who was planning on committing to Alabama before visiting Michigan State for Grind Week.
"I'm like, 'I can't pass this up,'" Richardson said when he and his father, Spartan legend Jason Richardson, appeared on NBA veteran Paul George's show, "Podcast P with Paul George."
"I get to learn from all these guys who have been through it. I'm over here learning from Cassius Winston and Mateen Cleaves. Those are two great point guards. So, I'm like, 'He's (Tom Izzo) got a lot underneath his belt, I need to go here.'"
Costello plays for The Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts. He is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 prospect in his state, the No. 15 power forward in his class and the No. 96 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
According to Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals, Costello has visited Michigan State before, as well as Michigan.
“Michigan State’s campus is pretty similar Michigan," Costello said, per Shaw. "I went to a football game. Their facilities are also amazing. They’ve got a barber shop in there and everything, so it’s pretty phenomenal. They like me doing just what I do, honestly. Being tough, running the floor, all the rebounding, and then just really shooting the cover off of it.”
Michigan State hasn't landed a commit from the class of 2026 yet, but its efforts on the recruiting trail are trending in the right direction.
By the end of that first weekend in September, the Spartans could very well have at least one commitment from the 2026 class.
