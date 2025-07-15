REPORT: Four-Star PF Took Unofficial Visit to MSU
Michigan State basketball is looking to gain some traction on the recruiting trail as it currently sits without a single commit from the class of 2026.
The Spartans have been active as of late, though, extending offers and attending events. Last week, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo made the trip to South Carolina to attend Adidas 3SSB and Nike EYBL Session 4.
One of the Spartans' top targets from the class, four-star power forward Quinn Costello, who has been gaining recognition this offseason.
The highly touted prospect plays for The Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts. He is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in the state, the No. 12 power forward in his class and the No. 71 overall player in his class, per 247Sports.
Costello said he took an unofficial visit to Michigan State, as well as Michigan, per Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals.
“Michigan State’s campus is pretty similar Michigan," Costello said, per Shaw. "I went to a football game. Their facilities are also amazing. They’ve got a barber shop in there and everything, so it’s pretty phenomenal. They like me doing just what I do, honestly. Being tough, running the floor, all the rebounding, and then just really shooting the cover off of it.”
The Spartans offered Costello last month.
From what he had to say about Michigan, though, one would assume the prospect has a stronger interest in the Wolverines, though that isn't confirmed.
“That’s a great coaching staff," Costello said. "I find myself to be most successful in systems where the player-coach relationship is more than just passing a player-coach. When you really get to know each other, so I really value that, and so do they. I really like that about them.
“It’s Michigan, the big house. They took me everywhere. All the facilities are amazing. The football field’s ginormous. It’s awesome.”
Michigan has been making noise in Dusty May's second offseason at the helm, particularly through the transfer portal, as the Wolverines brought in one of the best hauls of any program in the nation.
They have one scholarship commit so far from the class of 2026 but are trending in a positive direction. They were recently deemed one of the top 10 schools for five-star wing Jaxon Richardson, son of Spartan legend Jason Richardson and younger brother of former Michigan State star Jase Richardson.
