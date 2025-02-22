Why MSU is Pressing For Intriguing 2026 QB Prospect
Michigan State has its program's future in the hands of quarterback Aidan Chiles. But he won't be around forever.
The Spartans are building a competent quarterback room with some underrated talent to handle business when they no longer have Chiles -- right now, 2025 signal caller Leo Hannan and 2026 commit Kayd Coffman look like they could be the real gems alongside Ryland Jesse and Alessio Milivojevic.
This is where 2026 Louisiana quarterback (Franklin Parish) Dezyrian Ellis could add another gem to the mix. He scheduled an official visit for June 13, as he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Ellis is a relatively new name to this class' target list, but the 6-foot-2, 175-pound pass is an explosive athlete with a lot of potential. He flashes good playmaking ability and mobility -- not just pocket maneuvering, but the Chiles-like ability to make plays with his legs past the line of scrimmage.
Per 247Sports, he is a stellar track athlete.
"As a sophomore, high jumped 6 feet or better numerous times, including a 6-4 personal best, per MileSplit," his profile reads. "Placed fifth at the Louisiana 4A Region I championships with a 6-2 high jump."
He is strong in the lower body and as mobile and explosive as they come. Through the air, though, he's no slouch. He can sling the rock.
"As a junior, threw for 2,189 yards, 31 TDs, and 7 INTs on 115-for-206 passing (.558)," his profile reads. "Ran for 827 yards and 10 TDs on 9.2 yards per carry. Accounted for 3,016 total yards in 12 games, leading Franklin Parish to a 10-2 record and the Louisiana Division II Non-Select state quarterfinals. ... In 11 games as a sophomore, threw for 2,395 yards, 26 TDs, and 7 INTs on 122-for-268 passing (45.5 percent). Added 169 yards and 3 TDs on 3.3 yards per carry."
Ellis is a fringe four-star prospect, per 247Sports, who rates him as the No. 21 athlete in the class and the No. 12 prospect in a football-talented state.
This senior season will be huge. How much he improves will be a tell-tale sign. Regardless of a high school playbook, the mechanics, anticipation, and vision will be crucial things to watch in the fall of 2025.
You can never have too many quarterbacks to look at. It is the most important position in the sport and the best predictor of a team's success. Ellis is an athletic, strong-armed passer, which fits the mold from what we've seen in how Jonathan Smith recruits. Spread it out, go vertical and make plays.
The Spartans are clearly making gains if he is to show up on an official visit; recruits are very selective about using up their limited amount of time on officials. Typically, any program that lands an official visit will be among the final choices for the recruit's commitment.
The official visit is all-important in this regard, as it can make or break a program's chances of landing respective talent. The fact that Smith and Co. worked so fast to get an official scheduled is very telling.
Ellis is raw, but if he were to sit a year under Chiles and remain patient for another bridge season, he could work wonders in Brian Lindgren's offense. As the Spartans build stronger recruiting classes and make big splashes in the portal as Smith settles in, Ellis would also have a very strong cast around him.
That is an enticing thought.
