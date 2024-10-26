Spartans Eye Potential Gem With Recent RB Offer
The Michigan State Spartans have been the first to the table for several targets they have offered. This staff under Coach Jonathan Smith has a keen eye for talent and it is not afraid to take shots at prospects they believe in, even if other schools haven't pulled the trigger.
That is a huge part of successful recruiting -- you can't worry about other programs and who they are offering (unless it is a program that historically recruits a certain position with success; for example, you would want to offer a defensive back Alabama under Nick Saban offered).
You have to stay within your prototype for a position and a person, one that fits your program's identity, measurables, traits and tools. The Spartans just offered 2026 Ohio running back Favour Akih.
Akih has received quite a bit of interest from programs such as Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Toledo, and others. The Spartans are his first offer, however. Akih fits the size for the running back most common under Keith Bhonapha. He is 6-foot, 190 pounds.
That's around the size of Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, Nate Carter, Mekhi Frazier and other backs in this current regime's system. Akih has a good frame for the fall-forward, angry running style that balances bounce and shiftiness -- exactly what this staff prefers.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big,'" Bhonapha said in August. "I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants. I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Akih will likely get more offers as his recruitment ramps up. He was just in attendance for Michigan State's momentous win over Iowa, so this offer does not come as a surprise.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
