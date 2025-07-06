Spartans Lose Out on Three-Star OL
Michigan State football had a chance to add two more high-quality prospects from the class of 2026 over the weekend, but the Spartans fell short.
One of them was four-star edge rusher Tyson Harley, who committed to Penn State. Michigan State was in his final five.
The other was three-star offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton. Michigan State had been in his top three, competing with two schools that were closer to home for the St. John's College (Washington, D.C.) prospect: Virginia Tech and Virginia.
On Saturday, he announced his commitment to the Hokies on social media.
Hamilton is ranked the No. 5 class of 2026 prospect in Washington, D.C., and the No. 86 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
"It came down to relationships," Hamilton said, per 247Sports' Brian Dohn. "I felt like I built a great relationship with Virginia Tech, and all the coaches there. They have been recruiting me since my freshman year going into my sophomore year, and I really built a strong relationship with (assistant) coach (Elijah) Brooks, coach Moore, coach Pry.
"I had a good relationship with UVA and with Michigan State. But the relationship I had with Virginia Tech was a really special one."
While losing out on Hamilton hurts, the Spartans have done a great job recruiting offensive linemen from the class of 2026. They've landed four offensive tackles, including four-star Collin Campbell, but they have yet to earn a commitment from an interior offensive lineman. Then again, most offensive line prospects are versatile.
After landing 17 commits in the month of June, there probably aren't going to be too many more for Michigan State this month, if any, as very few of its targets remain uncommitted.
The Spartans have landed just one commit so far this month: three-star edge rusher Chris Addison.
Regardless, Michigan State has done a remarkable job turning things around on the recruiting trail. The Spartans have 22 commits from the class of 2026, including three three-stars.
Even if Michigan State has seen the last of its commits from the class, it still is in a great position, especially considering where it started.
