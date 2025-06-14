What Collin Campbell's Commitment Means for Michigan State Going Forward
Brick by brick. Trench by trench.
On Thursday afternoon, Michigan State received a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell; a massive get for the Spartans.
Campbell, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound mammoth with a 6-foot-10-inch wingspan, was heavily recruited across the country, receiving offers from Utah, BYU, Arizona, and Arkansas. Ultimately, he made East Lansing his home.
Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik was critical in bringing Campbell along, making him a priority. It’s a sign that this staff and athletic department have connected with top-tier talent by winning recruiting battles — something that was almost unheard of in years past.
Securing Campbell also aligns with Athletic Director J Batt’s goals for this program: build the football program, reap the benefits from it.
Why is building an offensive line so critical to this program? For starters, the Spartans were the 14th most sacked team in the FBS. Campbell brings optimism for the future of the O-line.
But it isn’t just Campbell who’s noticing. Recruits around the country are seeing what’s being built in East Lansing.
Take Adam Shaw, for example. Shaw is a three-star linebacker who just decommitted from Rutgers after committing to the Scarlet Knights on June 1. Now, he is on a visit to East Lansing.
Shaw is an interesting case. His family has deep Michigan State ties.
His father, Scott, was an All-American offensive lineman for the Spartans, and his mother, Angela, was a team MVP for field hockey in the late ’90s.
With the sudden change of heart, On3 has given Michigan State a 92% chance to land the legacy linebacker.
Finally, we look to Carter Gooden, the four-star edge rusher whom head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa have made a significant priority.
Gooden and Michigan State have thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company, with Gooden visiting the Spartans four times — the most out of any other school. Most recently, he took another official visit to East Lansing on June 2.
The Spartans are competing hard with Boston College, Syracuse and Penn State, but 247Sports considers Gooden's interest in the Spartans as “warm.”
June is a make-or-break month for the football staff. They brought in eight official visits to campus on June 13, including Shaw, and have another eight scheduled for June 20.
One thing is for sure, though — Campbell’s commitment has the potential to serve as a domino effect for other recruits contemplating their future.
For a program that is on the better end of a program reset, Campbell is the foundational piece that sets the tone.
