MSU Loses Out on Four-Star EDGE
Michigan State had an opportunity to add a four-star edge rusher from the class of 2026, but the Spartans ultimately lost out.
Tyson Harley of Washington, D.C., committed to Penn State, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Michigan State was one of Harley's five finalists, along with Virginia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers and Penn State, of course.
Harley is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 prospect from D.C. and the No. 33 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect went on his official visit to Michigan State on June 2.
While the Spartans were a finalist, evidently, it would seem they weren't all that close in the race.
“I would really say throughout this whole process, it was between Rutgers and Penn State,” Harley told BlueWhite Illustrated. “I think going through this process, every school you visit, you feel that you want to be there. It’s always something new, every single week. After taking time and really seeing what places fit me, Penn State was just the best overall fit.”
On3 director of scouting Charles Power broke down Harley's game, per BlueWhite Illustrated.
“I like Tyson Harley a lot,” Power said. “He’s more productive than Carter Meadows. I think he’s got a good combination of athleticism, while also still having a good frame to fill out.
"He’s more of a developmental guy, physically, compared to Meadows, but he’s got a lot that you look for with his athleticism and frame. He was productive against a very good competition. Gonzaga is playing some of the best competition in the region, and he was really productive.”
While this was a tough miss for Michigan State, the Spartans can still be proud of their excellent recruiting haul from the class of 2026 so far this offseason. They have 22 commits from the class, including three four-stars.
They just recently earned the commitment of an underrated edge rusher in Chris Addison, their first commit in the month of July after landing 17 in June.
As we keep saying, any commitments from here on out would just be bonuses. Michigan State fans should feel content with where the program stands on the recruiting trail at this time.
