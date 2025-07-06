MSU Loses Out on Four-Star EDGE

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Tyson Harley has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 225 EDGE from Washington, DC chose the Nittany Lions over Rutgers, Michigan State, & Virginia Tech



"Thank you God! Ready to work in Happy Valley!"