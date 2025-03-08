MSU Sets OV with Top ATH, Brother of Recent Transfer
It might become a family affair in East Lansing.
On Thursday, On3 reported that four-star athlete Salesi Moa set an early official visit with Michigan State for the weekend of April 2. Moa's brother, Aisea, joined the Spartans in December as a transfer from Brigham Young. He will play an edge rushing role in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's defense.
Per 247Sports, Moa is the No. 4 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 40 prospect overall. He is just eight spots away from elite five-star status, as the site bases it off the NFL Draft -- the first 32, like the first round of the draft, are the five-stars.
The Fremont High School (Utah) product has 18 offers from some of the best programs in the country, and Michigan State is among the top four listed as "warm" by 247Sports, along with Utah, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
Per a scouting report from national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Moa projects highly at the next level and may have what it takes to play on Sundays.
"Really talented all around football player who could end up at safety or receiver in college," Biggins wrote. "Has two older brothers currently playing at BYU and we’ve always felt Salesi was the best athlete and all-around prospect in the family.
"Dad Ben played at Utah, two years with the Miami Dolphins and was 5-2 as an MMA fighter. As a receiver, Moa is a really crisp route runner and explosive out of his breaks. He has excellent body control and wins a ton of jump balls despite only being 6-0.
"He clocked a 11.22-100m earlier in the Spring and routinely shows the speed to get behind a defense.
"His upside might be highest at safety where he can roam the secondary as well as play in the box and be physical in the run game. He’s a really smart, high IQ football player with a nose for the ball and shows range and toughness playing in the secondary.
"Projects as a national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.