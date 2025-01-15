Why MSU Transfer Moa Could Pay Off Long-Term
Michigan State landed linebacker Aisea Moa, a former BYU four-star recruit from Utah, in the transfer portal. Moa's younger brother, Salesi, is one of the top prospects in the 2026 class.
Salesi is the No. 38 prospect in the class, per 247Sports. That puts him in borderline five-star territory, based on how 247Sports hands out the designation.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins explained: "We mirror our Top247 after the NFL Draft. There are 32 first-round picks every year, which is why we have 32 five-stars. So, if we award a prospect a fifth star, we believe that they have one of the best chances out of anyone in the cycle to eventually blossom into a Day 1 pick. Obviously, we are not going to hit on every five-star – evaluating football players isn't easy, just ask the decision makers in the NFL – but these are the prospects we feel the best about. We feel comfortable with the years of data that backs up a correlation between a five-star recruit, collegiate success and a high NFL draft floor. Plus, we have to have a way to grade ourselves. The NFL draft is a great final exam for a given class."
Salesi, 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, is a two-way star at defensive back and wide receiver and the No. 6-ranked athlete in the class. He will likely find a home at wide receiver if he comes to Michigan State, but 247Sports' Greg Biggins thinks his immense intangibles and traits could translate better in the secondary.
"Really talented all around football player who could end up at safety or receiver in college," he wrote. "Has two older brothers currently playing at BYU and we’ve always felt Salesi was the best athlete and all-around prospect in the family. Dad Ben played at Utah, two years with the Miami Dolphins and was 5-2 as an MMA fighter. As a receiver, Moa is a really crisp route runner and explosive out of his breaks. He has excellent body control and wins a ton of jump balls despite only being 6-0. He clocked a 11.22-100m earlier in the Spring and routinely shows the speed to get behind a defense. His upside might be highest at safety where he can roam the secondary as well as play in the box and be physical in the run game.
"He’s a really smart, high IQ football player with a nose for the ball and shows range and toughness playing in the secondary. Projects as a national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."
On3's Jason Killop believes the Spartans will be a top contender for Salesi because of his brother's new team. Aisea could end up paying long-term dividends for the Spartans in that regard.
Michigan State cherishes fit over stars or recruiting pedigree, but there is no doubt that Salesi could end up as one of the biggest recruits in Spartan history should they close the deal on him. For that to be the case, retaining Aisea must be a top priority, too.
