Michigan State's Backup QB Key to Landing Three-Star WR
Recruiting season stops for no one, and Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is adamant about who he's targeting.
Zachary Washington is a three-star wide receiver from St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois) with deep ties to the Spartan program.
Perhaps you've heard of quarterback Alessio Milivojevic — Michigan State's redshirt freshman backup — who came from the very school Washington hails from.
Washington and Milivojevic's friendship is well-documented — well enough, perhaps, to sway the junior to East Lansing. When Washington was a sophomore, Milivojevic was his quarterback, and together they enjoyed a dynamic season: 777 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
This past January, the Spartans extended an offer to the receiver, one that made an immediate impression. In an interview with Shaw Local News (Illinois), Washington was glowing at the thought of reuniting with his former QB at the next level.
“Michigan State was a pretty important one to me,” Washington said. “(Milivojevic) texted me immediately telling me that they want me to come there badly and he wants me to come there. He sees a good fit for me in the future.”
On Friday, Washington got a good look at East Lansing when he started his official visit, one that could prove crucial in his recruitment.
There’s no doubt Milivojevic’s presence gives Michigan State an inside edge, but the Spartans face stiff competition.
Wisconsin has been aggressive in its pursuit of the speedster. Since April, Washington has visited Madison four times, including an official visit on May 30. According to On3, the Badgers currently lead with a 44% chance of landing him, compared to Michigan State’s 19.6%.
But when was the last time Wisconsin produced a legitimate NFL wide receiver? You’d have to go back to Quintez Cephus, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who played a few seasons with the Detroit Lions.
Since then, Cephus has battled injuries and off-field issues and hasn’t suited up since early 2022. Over the last 15 years, he’s been the most prominent wideout to come out of Madison.
Michigan State, on the other hand, has quietly become a solid developer of talent at the position. Jayden Reed (Packers), Jalen Nailor (Vikings), and Keon Coleman (Bills — by way of Florida State) all began their journeys in East Lansing.
And it’s not just veterans paving the way — true freshman Nick Marsh led the team in receiving yards last season, signaling that early playing time is absolutely on the table for someone like Washington.
Wisconsin may have the momentum, but Michigan State has the personal connection, and that could make all the difference.
If Hawkins and Milivojevic have anything to say about it, we might just see that QB-WR duo take flight once again, this time, on Saturdays.
