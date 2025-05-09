MSU Top-Three Finalist for '26 Three-Star LB
Michigan State football has been on the doorstep of landing highly touted recruits this offseason but has been losing out to higher quality programs.
We'll see of things change with the latest prospect to include the Spartans among his final schools.
Class of 2026 three-star linebacker Angel Luciano revealed his top three schools on social media on Friday, and Michigan State is one of them. The others are Cincinnati and Minnesota.
Luciano visited Michigan State last month and was recently visited by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi. He has an official visit to East Lansing set for June 13.
Luciano, who hails from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is ranked the No. 35 class of 2026 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 95 linebacker in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Michigan State has yet to land a defensive scholarship commit from the class of 2026. A commitment from Luciano would be quite significant for a program looking to gain traction on the recruiting trail. The Spartans haven't landed a scholarship commit since February.
Michigan State has a solid advantage with Rossi, who is a great developer and recruiter. He, of course, was previously the defensive coordinator at Minnesota, whcih as previously mentioned, is competing with the Spartans for Luciano's commitment.
Rossi's recent visit with Luciano shows that he is working hard to land the young linebacker's commitment. And if Rossi, who has a strong sense of talent, wants him in his linebacker room, he's a prospect worth getting.
The Spartans need a spark with the 2026 recruiting class. They got one with four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, but this spring has been very quiet for Michigan State, and it needs to start making things happen.
Official visits will be key, as those will be the Spartans' best opportunities to leave strong impressions.
It's clear recruits are intrigued by Michigan State's staff and campus, but factors like a winning culture and NIL, two areas the Spartans are lacking in, are likely what's holding them back. Year 2 of the Jonathan Smith regime at Michigan State is going to be telling of where this program is heading and if this regime can hold up in East Lansing.