Michigan State Loses Three-Star DL to Big Ten Foe
The Michigan State Spartans have done a solid job getting official visits set up with some high-quality class of 2026 prospects this offseason. The list remains lengthy as they continue to push forward with visitors, even wrapping up a group of official visitors that included 10 official visitors on campus this weekend.
Unfortunately, in the world of recruiting, you win some and you lose some. On Sunday, the Spartans got the bad end of the stick, and they lost out on one of their defensive linemen targets that was scheduled to take an official visit later this month.
Michigan State lost out on Arthur Scott on Sunday morning. Scott, a class of 2026 three-star defensive lineman from Streetsboro, Ohio, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on social media.
He currently attends Streetsboro High School and has shown plenty of success in his high school career thus far, as he looks for a great way to transition into his college future in his final season with the Ohio high school program.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect is the eighth commit for the Badgers in the 2026 recruiting class as he joins some talented recruits. Some of the recruits that he will be joining include Trayshon Bardo (WR), Ryan Hopkins (QB), and even a fellow Ohio native, Aden Reeder (LB). He is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Badgers as he is joining their highest-rated commit, Carmelow Reed, up front.
The talented defensive lineman was scheduled to visit the Spartans starting on June 13 and was set to be surrounded by talent. It is unclear if he will make it to this visit as he committed less than two weeks beforehand, but in most similar cases, the recruit will cancel all of their remaining visits if the school doesn't cancel their invitation first.
If this is the case, the defensive lineman will also be cancelling his visit to Rutgers and Cincinnati, who were set to see him later this month. Rutgers was supposed to see him starting on June 6, which would be a week before the Spartans got him on campus, while the Bearcats were expected to see him on June 20th to round out his official visit stretch.
