Notable Official Visits for MSU Football This Weekend
Michigan State football is set to host its first weekend of official visits.
This is going to be a crucial period of the offseason for the Spartans, who need to bulk up their class of 2026, which currently consists of just four scholarship commits.
Here's some of the more notable prospects who will be on campus this weekend:
TE Eddie Whiting (Committed)
Whiting is one of Michigan State's four scholarship commits from the class of 2026 and one of two tight end commits.
A three-star prospect from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Whiting is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 prospect in South Dakota, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
It's important that Michigan State maintains a connection with its commits, as there's a lot of time still between now and the winter National Signing Day.
Whiting plays for Jefferson High School (South Dakota).
S Brayden Thomas (Iowa State Commit)
Michigan State is looking to flip the three-star safety who is currently committed to Iowa State.
His interest level is currently classified as "warm" by 247Sports.
Thomas, who plays for St. Edward High School in Ohio, is ranked the No. 32 class of 2026 prospect in Ohio, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
EDGE Cory House
The three-star edge rusher from Memphis is ranked the No. 22 class of 2026 recruit in Tennessee, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
House's interest level in Michigan State is classified as "warm" by 247Sports. So too is his interest in Iowa, Indiana, Memphis and North Carolina.
House plays for Whitehaven High School in Memphis.
OT Collin Campbell
The four-star offensive tackle is one of the top class of 2026 prospects in Arizona. Michigan State is one of his three finalists, along with Washington and Utah.
Michigan State offered Campbell back in February.
Campbell's father, Steve, was a quarterback at Arizona State in the 90s and is Collin's head coach at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona.
EDGE Fameitau Siale
Siale is one of the top class of 2026 recruits in the state of Washington.
The three-star edge rusher of O'Dea High School is ranked the No. 48 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports has Michigan State listed as one of four teams that are "warm" on Siale's interest level. The others are Cal, Washington and Arizona State.
